Sydney sees in the New Year

Sydney brought in 2021 with a pyrotechnics show from its famous harborside.New Year's Eve was grim for New South Wales and Victoria, with Australia's twomost populous states battling to curb new Covid-19 outbreaks.

Locations aroundSydney's harbour were fenced off, popular parks closed and famous nightspotseerily deserted.

People were only allowed in central Sydney if they had arestaurant reservation or were one of five guests of an inner-city resident.Access to the city centre was not allowed without a permit.