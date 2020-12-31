Skip to main content
Thursday, December 31, 2020

Dow Analyst Moves: JPM

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, JPMorgan Chase is the #19 analyst pick.

Within the broader S&P 500, when components were ranked in terms of analyst favorites, JPM claims the #281 spot.

Looking at the stock price movement year to date, JPMorgan Chase is lower by about 9.8%.