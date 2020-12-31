Getting in better shape during the pandemic

As we get closer to midnight it means we get closer to leaving 20-20 behind us.

That means creating new resolutions for the new year.

One resolution many of us might have is to get more physically fit.

News 10's bri shackelford spoke with a local gym today about what they're doing to help you keep those resolutions this year.

Rondrell... many of us have the same resolution that we did at the state of 2020... getting in shape... but... covid 19 made that difficult for many of us... so..

Today, i found an expert who breaks down how you can make 2021 your year for fitness.

Duration:1:05] chad atterson is the owner of anytime fitness in terre haute.

He says many people come....and go this past year.

But...he's hoping this new year..will bring in more people.

"so, we're here to help you.

Basically that's what we're here for."

Atterson says the reason so many people don't complete their new year's goals....is because they don't stay on track.

He says many people make goals....but don't stick to them as the weeks go on.

He gives some advice on what we all can do to stick with our resolutions.... "when coming to the gym, it's important to set a reminder.

Set an appointment, just like anything else whether it's a doctor or dentist appointment it's a priority.

Living a healthy lifestyle, exercise is medicine."

Atterson during the pandemic now..

More than ever is the time to be consistent.

If you stay with your resolution... you just might see great results.

"i've seen a lot of people change, and then they stick with it.

It's just setting the habit, and once you set that habit it becomes an addiction to living healthy."

Atterson also tells me that they have virtual training options as well if you don't want to step into the gym.

