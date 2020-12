West Virginia Health Officials Mistakenly Administer COVID-19 Antibodies, Not Vaccine

Patients at a clinic run by the Boone County Health Department in West Virginia were supposed to receive Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.

But according to CNN, the 42 people were administered COVID-19 antibodies, instead.

Officials said it was an isolated incident but didn't explain exactly how such a mix-up occurred.

Fortunately, state and local health officials don't think they are at any risk of harm.