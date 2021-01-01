Sam Little dies 12.31.20

A serial killer with Kentucky ties died this week

Killer with ties to kentucky has died.

L3: abc news white serial killer with ties to ky dies samuel little considered most prolific serial kil ... authorities call samuel little the most prolific serial killer in u.s. history.

Little died wednesday at a california prison where he was serving a life sentence on three counts of murder.

Little was arrested at a louisville homeless shelter.

He confessed to killing 93 people in 19 states... including a woman in covington in 1984.

A majority of the people he confessed to killing were women.... most prostitutes, drug addicts or living on the margins of society.

Little was 80.

No cause of death has been released.

