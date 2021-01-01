Watch: India rings in new year 2021 with zeal amid Covid-19 pandemic

People across the country celebrated the arrival of 2021 amid Covid-19 pandemic.

People gathered in Kolkata's Park street area to greet and welcome the New Year.

While, in the national capital people were seen following the night curfew.

Heavy police were deployed at multiple areas across the city-state.

On New Year 2021, devotees visited Golden Temple to celebrate the occasion.

In Goa, people danced to Bollywood songs and welcomed 2021 with zeal.

As part of celebrations, fireworks were also witnessed in parts of the country.

People in Kochi and Agartala came out to celebrate the new year with friends and family.

With low-key celebrations due to pandemic, Agartala locals visited eating joints.

In Kochi, many people visited Fort Kochi to welcome the new year.

Police were also deployed to avoid mass gathering and ensure Covid-19 protocols.