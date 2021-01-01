Tommy Ray touches down in Texas

Alabama is in the air right now heading to arlington to take on notre dame in the rose bowl, one dedicated fan, is already in texas waiting to watch his favorite team for the 617th time in a row.

Tommy ray hasn't missed an alabama game since the early 70s, relying on generous alabama fans to find him tickets to each game.

This year, with limited seating, it's a little harder, but ray has found a way to make every game, home and away, even during this crazy season.

He's in arlington with his wife sarah enjoying his time before kickoff.

He says the only word to sum up his feelings toward watching bama in another rose bowl is thankful... at the beginning of the year, we were deciding are we having fans, are we not having fans, are we having games, at that point, i took it to the lord, put it in his hands, trsuted him, he came through, week to week, he's provided someone to provided a ticket, so i'm very blessed.

Ray says at&t stadium is his favorite place to watch alabama play... but all the rain out there today is reminding him of san jose a few years ago when alabama lost!!

Ray wants a differnt outcome in the rose bowl, so alabama can play for the national championship in miami.