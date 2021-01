India's 'good news' on New Year: Vaccine nod soon? | Oneindia News

A vaccine nod seems imminent in India as we enter the new year.

At an event on Thursday December 31st, Drugs Controller General Dr VG Somani had said: "Probably we will have a happy New Year with something in hand." The Prime Minister also said India enters the New Year with hope for treatment as states geared up for a dry run of vaccine delivery on Saturday, January 2nd.

#IndiaVaccine #Covishield #Covaxin