Deepika deletes all posts from Twitter and Instagram, baffled internet asks why? | Oneindia News

Just when Deepika Padukone's fans were awaiting New Year updates from the actress, they found out the most unprecedented.

Deepika Padukone, who is quite active on social media, has removed all her Instagram and Twitter posts.

While the actress hasn't revealed the reason for removing all her posts, the Internet was busy guessing the possible factors behind this move.

Some of her fans were baffled to see her profile with no posts.

While this sudden move left her fans confused, many also suspected her account of being hacked.

The Chhapaak actor has 52.5 million followers on Instagram and 27.7 million on twitter.

