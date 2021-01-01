Monolith mystery solved, who placed the monolith in a garden in Ahmedabad: Watch | Oneindia News

After making appearances in the different parts of the world now a mysterious monolith has appeared in India.

The mystery behind the monolith was soon solved after it emerged that that a private company has installed it.

The triangular prism-shaped structure, around seven feet tall, became a hit among city dwellers after it was spotted in a garden on Thursday morning.

The garden is jointly managed by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and Symphony Ltd.

The first such three-sided steel monolith appeared and disappeared after a few days in a remote desert of Utah, United States and many other countries across the world.

#Monolith #India'sMonolith #MonolithMysterySolved