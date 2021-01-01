Morning Brew GMK 010121

In this week's Morning Brew, Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Brittany Beshear shared a video on social media 'Good-bye to year 2020' message and read some 'mean tweets' for a laugh.

Today, since it's the start of a new year, we're sharing a message from governor beshear and first lady britany beshear..

The two posted a video on social media last night -- with the caption "we're leaving the bad behind us, including the mean tweets.

Happy new year, kentucky."

Andy beshear "fix your shirt sleeves andy, you're not a pirate.

Gotta keep it tight.

Least they're watching.

I never thought i was married to a pirate.

I thought i was giving covid briefings.

Apparently you're not, it's a washbuckle of a good time.

Hahahah."

They ended the video with their hopes for the new year, saying in part quote: "in 20-21 we hope everybody has an amazing year.

We're gonna defeat covid, there is a great year ahead of us."

