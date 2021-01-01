Top 10 Most Anticipated Action Movies of 2021

2021 will not be short on car chases, shootouts, and explosions!
For this list, we’ll be looking at the pulse-pounding films that are required viewing for thrill-seeking moviegoers in 2021.
2021 will not be short on car chases, shootouts, and explosions!
For this list, we’ll be looking at the pulse-pounding films that are required viewing for thrill-seeking moviegoers in 2021.
2021 will not be short on car chases, shootouts, and explosions!
For this list, we’ll be looking at the pulse-pounding films that are required viewing for thrill-seeking moviegoers in 2021.
Our countdown includes "The Matrix 4', "F9", “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”, and more!
2021 is going to be a great year for horror! For this list, we’ll be looking at scary stories that we can’t wait to thrill and..
You can do a lot of bad things with a double sided lightsaber. For this list, we’ll be looking at the live-action “Star Wars”..