Watch: BSF soldiers dance, cut cake to welcome new year 2021

BSF soldiers welcomed the new year by cutting cake on the first day.

The BSF personnel were seen dancing to songs in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch area.

The soldiers are at border areas celebrating the new year.

Video of soldiers dancing to Haryanvi songs was seen on social media.

The world welcomed the new year 2021 with tremendous zeal.

Celebrations were seen across the world and in India.

Political leaders and celebrities wished people in the new year.

