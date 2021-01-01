Policial News

Is bringing reform to many departments.

New york, california, delaware, iowa, oregon and utah have all banned police officers from using choke holds.

In california companies must take more coronavirus precautions.

Law ab685 will nourish all businesses to inform employees about any and all positive covid-19 cases in their office.

Business community number one priority is to do whatever it takes to get the pandemic under control to get people vaccinated and get the economy going again.

Really great thing.

Basically you want to have as many notification channels as possible to let workers know how safe or unsafe that particular context is.

The list of new laws goes on with oregon making history as the first state to decriminalize small amounts of street drugs including cocaine, heroin and meth.

In virginia it is now illegal to hold a cell phone while you drive.

Jackie ibanez, fox news.

We don't want anybody to come to the senate, do we?

We want the right people.

Kelly loeffler is the right person for the times in which we live in.

Brooke: senator lindsey graham campaigning in gainesville, georgia, thursday.

He is working on behalf of kelly loeffler and david perdue.

They are challenged by john ossoff and raphael warnock.

The outcome will determine the control of the u.s. senate.

Election day in georgia tuesday, january 5th.

Jon: senator perdue began quarantining after being in contact with someone that tested positive with covid-19.

Both he and his wife tested negative but they will be quarantining in accordance with covid-19 guidelines.

A lot of bs and won't fill in the blank.

Reporter: democratic senator bob cayce of pennsylvania reacting to efforts to disrupt certification next week of joe biden's presidential victory.

It is the big lie.

The lie that the president has been perpetuating for months now, at least for weeks now.

Reporter: in recent development two members of the house of representatives tell cnn they expect at least 140 gop house members to vote against counting the electoral votes.

That's on top of republican senator josh hawley saying wednesday he will object to the certification.

Like other attempts to overturn the election results this one is all but doomed to fail.

But it is still drawing the ire of democrats and some on the that includes republicans currently in office like senator ben sass of nebraska and former gop lawmakers like former senator william cohen.

I think it is shameful and those that are going to express their conscience by voting to support this effort to overturn the election are shameless.

Reporter: this all comes as another challenge to the certification plays out in the courts.

Congressman louie gomert suing vice president pence.

Pence laws asked a federal judge to reject the suit.

Brooke: saying quote as former lexington county election commissioner not just member of congress i'm disgusted at irregularities in the 2020 probably election.

He went on to say the failure to validate signatures, the omission of witnesses, the interruption of counting before completion are all an open invitation for fraud.

Jon: mitch mcconnell calling out josh hawley or at least trying to over his objecting over next week electoral college vote.

Mcconnell asked multiple questions before realizing the missouri senator wasn't even other the line.

Meantime gop candidates in georgia getting help from youngest person elected in recent memory.

North carolina elect trying to get out the vote born in '90s.

Conservative platform with message of youth and overcoming adversity.

25-year-old car accident in 2014 left him partially paralyzed.

Hawthorn actually credits new york congressman alexandria ocasio-cortez with inspiring to run for office.

Although i disagree with her on a lot of policy positions she did set an example that you can get involved as a young person in your 20s to make a difference in your country.

Brooke: new rise in washington says term limits a top priority with conservative agenda.

Brooke: new chaplain of the house of representatives.

Nancy pelosi making appointment on thursday.

She is the first woman to serve in the roll in either chamber.

Jon: flags floated half-staff on new year's eve to remember dick thorn bureau.

He served two terms as governor as pennsylvania and then was tapped to be u.s. attorney general by president reagan.

Dick thornburg was 88 years old.

