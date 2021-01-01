Coronation Street actor Mark Eden dies aged 92

Coronation Street actor Mark Eden has died at the age of 92, his agent hassaid.
He was best known for playing Alan Bradley in the ITV soap and issurvived by his wife and co-star Sue Nicholls, who plays Audrey Roberts.
BBC Local News: London -- The actor, who played Alan Bradley in the ITV soap, also had roles in Doctor Who and Quatermass.