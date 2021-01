Winter storm moves out leaving the cold in place

TREND FOR LATER ON TONIGHT.FIRST ALERT FUTURESCAN SHOWS THEBULK OF IT WILL MOVE ON AS KATIEHORNER AND NEVILLE MILLER TALKEDABOUT.THIS IS ABOUT MIDNIGHT FRIDAYINTO SATURDAY.WE SHOULD CLEAR OUT BUTTEMPERATURES COOLING DOWN.28 DEGREES BY 7:00, 23 DEGREES,WE COULD SEE REFREEZING.A COUPLE OF FLURRIES ON THE BACKEND OF THE STORM SYSTEM EARLY ONBUT THAT'S ABOUT ALL.SO NO ADDITIONAL ACCUMULATIONSFOR THE METRO.WHAT YOU HAVE ON THE GROUND ISWHAT WE'LL DEAL WITH FOR THESTORM.16 MARYVILLE, 18 TRENTON.THE BLANKET OF SNOW WILL KEEPTHINGS CHILLY.17, KANSAS CITY.16 FOR OTTAWA SO WE AREDEFINITELY GOING TO COOL DOWN.THE EXCLUSIVE NINE-DAY FORECASTWILL KEEP TEMPERATURES COLD INTHE MORNING.17.AFTERNOON HIGH OF 31 ONSATURDAY.THERE WILL BE A CHANCE OFFLURRIES MOVING THROUGH BUT NOACCUMULATION EXPECTED BY THEN.SUNDAY, CHIEFS SUNDAY, LET'SSPEND TIME WITH THAT.16, 37 -- FOOTBALL WEATHER.IN LINE WITH THE NORMAL.24 TO 41 DEGREES ON MONDAY.TUESDAY, PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNYSKIES.21 TO 43 DEGREES.THEN ANOTHER CHANCE OF MOISTUREMOVES IN AND YOU KNOW IT'S BEENVERY DRY FOR SO LONG, WE'LL TAKEIT IN ANY FORM WE CAN BUT THENEXT BATCH IN THE FORM OF RAINMAINLY BECAUSE OF THETEMPERATURE OF 44 FOR THE HIGH.CHANCE OF RAIN AND/OR SNOW ONTHURSDAY.SEASONAL ON FRIDAY WITH A HIGHOF 37 AND NEXT WEEKEND, NOT MUCHTO WORRY ABOUT ON EITHER DAYSATURDAY OR SUNDAY.MORNING TEMPS IN THE 20'S,AFTERNOON HIGHS,