Can this headband help you sleep?

If you have trouble falling or staying asleep, you’re not alone.

Millions of Americans struggled with insomnia even before the stress of a global pandemic.

So, what can you do?

Well, for starters, there’s the Ebb sleep device that can physically stop racing thoughts by cooling down your brain.

Then, there are popular supplements like magnesium and melatonin that are supposed to help trigger relaxation.

Or you could make minor changes to your bedtime routine like lighting a lavender candle and changing your phone’s settings.

Host Jo Trupp checks them all out because, whether you wanted to try it or not, at least she does so you don’t have to!