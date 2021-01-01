Franciscan Health hospital welcomes first baby born in Lafayette

First baby born in lafayette this year.

She is her parent's first baby girl.

She entered the world at 12-18 this morning.

This special birthday comes with a special gift.

Franciscan health traditionally provides its first new year baby with a basket full of baby-items. while last year brought a lot of unpredictable changes -- baby kimberly's parents say her arrival was a (pleasant( a surprise.

They feel very content about her coming on new year's day she went out about 10 days early.

What they are expecting for 2021 is to watch their baby grow.

Baby kimberly's due date was january 10th.

Today she was born a healthy seven pounds and five ounces.

