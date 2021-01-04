Lafayette health care workers receive gift of appreciation from local business owner

Dozens of Greater Lafayette health cafe workers are receiving a gift of appreciation for their hard work during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Receiving a gift of gratitude.

We first brought you this story two weeks ago.

The owner of "blooms and petals flower shop" has started making her rounds.

She's dropping-off gift baskets to uplift spirits during the pandemic.

Nat: thank you isn't enough, i wish i could take some of the stress... m: some frontline workers say stress is an understatement for what it's been like working through this pandemic.

That's why this small act of kindness is going a long way.

B: it's quite an honor to just have people here to back us up, to pat us on the back, to encourage us, to keep us moving on.

M: the gift bags include essential items such as chapstick, hand sanitizers, lotions, masks and snacks.

T: we have good days and we have bad days but these little tokens of these just make that bad day a little bit better.

M: doctors are reflecting on the year 2020 and what it's been like battling the covid-19 virus at work and even at home.

B: my wife ended up with covid.

Our life got turned upside down, our patient's lives got turned upside down, our home lives got turned upside down... (holding back tears( ...sorry.

M: davis and volunteers stopped at iu health arnett medical offices and franciscan health hospital before the new year.

They'll be delivering gift baskets until monday, january 4th.

Nat: please accept these gifts as tokens of appreciation.

P: i just wanted to encourage people to leave 2020 on a positive note and start 2021 on a positive note as well.

M: these donations have not only been a positive experience for frontline workers, but also those delivering.

L: it's important to me not to just wake and go to work and do your thing but to have eyes for what's going on around you and trying to be a good influence for people around you.

Nat: the covid-19 pandemic has tried to get the best of us c: it's so important to me that they feel not forgotten, that we know that they're putting their lives on the line and that they're important to this community m: reporting in lafayette, micah upshaw.

Davis launched this good samaritan project last march.

In addition to health care workers, she's also donated to local law enforcement.

You can find out how to keep up with her initiative on our website wlfi.com.

