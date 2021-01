India test drives vaccine delivery, mass vaccination soon? | Oneindia News

States have begun the dry run for a Covid-19 vaccine to test vaccine transport and delivery and administering processes and identify snags that need to be smoothened out before india begins a massive vaccination drive.

This lage scale vaccine test drive comes a day after an expert panel cleared the the covishield vaccine manufactured by serum institute.

