Sourav Ganguly hospitalised after 'chest pain'

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly admitted to hospital after facing sudden illness.

Sourav Ganguly is undergoing treatment at Woodlands Hospital after he complained of chest pain.

Jay Shah, the secretary of BCCI informed that Ganguly is stable and is responding well to the treatment.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wished Ganguly a speedy recovery.