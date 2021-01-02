‘India perhaps only country with 4 vaccines almost ready’: Prakash Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that India is perhaps the only country with four vaccines almost ready.

The minister cited examples of vaccines that are being developed in the country.

Earlier on Friday, an expert panel cleared Oxford’s vaccine, developed by AstraZeneca and Pune’s Serum Institute of India (SII).

Covishield developed at Pune, and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin are frontrunners in India.

Covaxin is developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR. Watch the full video for more details.