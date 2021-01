Two vaccines getting approval good development for India: Malik Radix Director

Senior Consultant (Paediatric) and Director of Malik Radix Health Care Dr. Ravi Malik shared his views on Serum institute's COVID vaccine getting green signal from Centre and Bharat Biotech has presented its case.

Showing satisfaction, Dr. Malik said that it's a very good development for the country to fight against COVID-19 virus.

He also emphasised that the vaccine distribution is very strong and people of the country will get the vaccine soon.