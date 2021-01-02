CoVid Vaccines for 75 and Older Given in Lincoln Co., TN

The Line Stretched for a Mile as People waited in Vehicles

Just over an hour ago - a tennessee valley coronavirus vaccine clinic wrapped up for the day.

In fayetteville... hundreds of people showed up as tennessee moved into the next phase of its vaccination program.

Waay-31's bridget divers was in lincoln county to check out the vaccine clinic.

At the lincoln county health department - the line to get vaccinated streched a mile long.

And people waited hours in their cars before receiving the vaccine.

Dorris decker "i don't want the virus."

Dorris decker and her daughter waited more three hours before decker was able to get the vaccine.

She said they got in line early this morning.

Dorris decker "since 7 o'clock."

Everyone stayed in their care until it was their turn to get the shot.

Nurses came to the car windows to administer the vaccine.

After that - people waited thirty minutes before they could leave.

In lincoln county, bridget divers, waay-31 news.s