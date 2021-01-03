ROLLING ELVIS Movie

ROLLING ELVIS Movie trailer HD (2019) - Plot synopsis: It's 1985 and while the country is focused in the victories of the national cyclists in the Tour of France, life changes in the blink of an eye for Elvis Antonio, a 12 year old boy passionate for pro cycling and her ex-hippie mom, a big Elvis Presley fan; when Elvis skips school to watch TV and is caught, her mom forces him to enter the school talent show dressed as Elvis Presley, as punishment.

Elvis Antonio runs away and starts a painful but hilarious journey that leads him to discover the biggest secret his family keeps.

Director: Gustavo Torres Gil Writers: Gustavo Torres Gil, Fausto Hernando Ramírez Torres Stars: Julián Andres Salcedo Rodriguez, Maria Dalmazzo, Santiago Olaya