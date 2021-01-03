Lawmakers want to help meet Mississippians’ needs during the pandemic

Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann shares how legislators plan to ensure that people are well equipped in 2021.

As we start the new year, law makers are trying to make sure mississippians' needs are met during the pandemic.

Wtva alexis jones is in tupelo with some of the plans leaders have for 2021.

."wtva 9 news" as live: the coronavirus pandemic hit many people hard during 2020.

Mississippi legislators want to ensure that people are well equipped this time around.

Pkg: sot: "our teachers performed above any expectation."

Lieutenant governor, delbert hosemann, said one of the plans on the agenda is increasing teacher pay.

Hosemann said senators want to start the pay raise at a thousand dollars like they did last year.

Sot: "an we just need an hope we will have a good first quarter and that will stick.

And so once we do that then we can start the process of looking at future compensation packages that are respectful of the work those people do."

Delbert hosemann- lieutenant governor of mississippi although hosmann applauds teachers for their work during distance learning, he said students throughout the state need to fully return to classrooms. sot: "we need to have our students back in our classrooms and as soon as possible after the vaccination is completed.

We need to do that.

Until then, the lieutenant governor said lawmakers want to continue expanding broadband in mississippi to help students, businesses, and rural communities.

Sot: "allowing for dark fiber that may be underutilized by some of our public utilities to be utilized to further expand out to unserved areas in mississippi to give them access to broadband coverage."

Hosemann also talked about vaccine distribution plans.

He said leaders are trying to make sure the corona vaccine will be available to everyone.

Hosemann said once medical professionals, seniors, and people with critical illnesses get the vaccine, the public will be next.

Sot: "clearly by march or the end of march, we will have hundreds of thousands of mississippians that are vaccinated that are not today."

Tag: hosemann said senate leaders may return to the capital as soon as next week to discuss their plans further.

In tupelo.

Alexis jones.

Wtva 9 news.

