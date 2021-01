Brewster's Millions Movie (1985) - Richard Pryor, John Candy, Lonette McKee

Brewster's Millions Movie (1985) trailer - Plot synopsis: A minor league baseball player has to spend $30 million in thirty days, in order to inherit $300 million.

However, he's not allowed to own any assets, destroy the money, gift it, give it to charity or tell anyone about the deal.

Director: Walter Hill Writers: George Barr McCutcheon, Herschel Weingrod, Timothy Harris Stars: Richard Pryor, John Candy, Lonette McKee