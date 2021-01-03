Mastodons Surrender Double-Digit Lead in Loss at Northern Kentucky

Purdue Fort Wayne men's basketball suffered its second consecutive loss to Northern Kentucky on Saturday.

Lose another close one... 66- 65 your final... ???more college hoops... purdue fort wayne wrapping up a weekend doubleheader against defending horizon league champ northern kentucky..

???'dons coughed up a double digit lead in a 75-68 loss on friday..

Got off to another pretty good start today..

You saw bobby planutis with three of his 13 points on the day..

???then it's jalen pipkins... pure on the pull-up... the loyola chicago transfer finishes with a team-high 16..

???once again, the mastodons build a double-digit lead... but once again, the norse come all the way back... bryson langdon and