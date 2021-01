Comedian and 4 other held for indecent remarks on Hindu deities and Amit Shah| Oneindia News

Stand-up comedian from Gujarat Munawar Faruqui and four others were arrested on Saturday after the son of a BJP MLA filed a complaint against them.

In his complaint, Eklavya Singh Gaur accused Munawar Faruqui and 4 others of passing indecent remarks about Hindu deities and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a show.

According to the police, the comedy show was held at a cafe in Indore on Friday.

