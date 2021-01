Vaccines got approval after critical analysis by experts: AIIMS Director

AIIMS Delhi Director, Dr Randeep Guleria said vaccines got approval after critical analysis by experts."It's important to understand that when we consider any vaccine, safety is paramount and therefore vaccine goes through various stages to make sure it's safe, and then only we come to human trials.

All data is critically looked at by experts after which vaccine is approved," said Dr Randeep Guleria.