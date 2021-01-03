Fauci: The US Can Double Its Rate Of COVID-19 Vaccination Right Now

White House coronavirus task force member Dr. Anthony Fauci says the rate of vaccinations against COVID-19 should speed up soon.

Business Insider reports Fauci told ABC News' Martha Raddatz on Sunday there's no reason why the US can't immunize 1 million people per day right now.

If so, it would put the country on track to meet President-elect Joe Biden's goal of vaccinating 100 million people in his first 100 days in office.

Fauci said that herd immunity in around 75% to 90% of the population might be achieved by the end of summer or early fall.

According to Business Insider, he explained that his estimate could vary, based on how many people choose to get vaccinated.