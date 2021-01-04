Miss Scarlet and The Duke Season 1

Miss Scarlet & The Duke Season 1 Trailer - Plot synopsis: In Victorian London, Eliza Scarlet is left penniless when her father dies.

This is especially problematic in a time where marriage is the only option for financial security.

Eliza resolves to continue her father's detective agency.

But to operate in such a male-dominated world of crime-solving she needs a male partner, and soon works with gruff womanizer Detective Inspector William Wellington, known as the Duke.

Cast: Kate Phillips as Eliza Scarlet Stuart Martin as William Wellington Danny Midwinter as Frank Jenkins Ansu Kabia as Moses Andrew Gower as Rupert Parker Matthew Malone as PC Honeychurch Cathy Belton as Ivy