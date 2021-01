Coroner rules out involvement of other people in death of Nora Quoirin

The death of Nora Quoirin, a French-Irish teenager whose body was found near aMalaysian jungle resort where she vanished while on holiday, was most likelydue to misadventure, a coroner has found.

Coroner Maimoonah Aid ruled outhomicide, natural death and suicide and said the 15-year-old likely got lostafter leaving her family’s cottage on her own.

She disappeared at the Dusuneco-resort in southern Negeri Sembilan state on August 4 2019, a day after herfamily arrived for a holiday.