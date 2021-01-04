Skip to main content
Global Edition
Monday, January 4, 2021

Top 21 Best Video Games of Each Year (2000 - 2020)

Credit: WatchMojo 22:49s 0 shares 2 views
Top 21 Best Video Games of Each Year (2000 - 2020)
Top 21 Best Video Games of Each Year (2000 - 2020)

These are the very best games that came out since the turn of the century!

For this list, we’re looking at the most outstanding title to release every year from 2000 to 2020.

These are the very best games that came out since the turn of the century!

For this list, we’re looking at the most outstanding title to release every year from 2000 to 2020.

Our countdown includes Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, Resident Evil 4, BioShock, Bloodborne, God of War and more!

Advertisement

Related News coverage

You might like

More coverage