NY approves health benefits for Agent Orange illnesses

Chuck Schumer says the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act includes $8 billion for veterans suffering from Agent-Orange linked illnesses.

The measure was passed in the national defense bill schumer says nearly 240-thousand vietnam veterans in new york state would qualify.

Schumer's been pushing to expand the list of diseases associated with exposure to ''agent orange'' herbicide that veterans came into contact with during their service in the vietnam war.

The legislation now adds parkinson's.... bladder cancer.... and hypothyroidism.

According to schumer...so many veterans will now get the healthcare and compensation benefits they deserve.

