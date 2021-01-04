Farewell, Adobe Flash

After seeing warnings about it for over a year, Windows 10 users are now being told to ditch Adobe Flash once and for all.

The multimedia software platform powered many pre-YouTube animated videos like Homestar Runner.

But now, Gizmodo reports Adobe Flash is officially ancient technology.

As of December 31, 2020, Adobe stopped supporting the software.

Updating Windows 10 will only remove the Adobe Flash Player that was installed by your version of Windows—not if you installed it manually from elsewhere.

Once the update is applied, Adobe Flash will be removed from the Control Panel.

Windows 10 users will not be able to roll back the update.

Users can also uninstall Flash via Adobe’s website.