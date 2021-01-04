How will COVID-19 impact the upcoming tax season?

"tax season" is nearing..

And we'll soon start receiving "our w-2's".

But "this year" may look "a bit different" due to the pandemic.

News 10's "porsha williams" talked "with a tax business today" about what to expect.

//////// i stopped by larrison's tax service today in terre haute.

The president of the business told me coronavirus has played a major role in how they do business.

////// [take pkg outcue: continues this year duration:1:42] [notes:] "ugh , mixed emotions."

That's how the president of larrison's tax service michael perkins feels going into a new tax season.

The coronavirus has brought a unique set of circumstances for the business.

"well in the past years we've always met face to face with clients they've waited in our lobby" but this year is different.

"we're going to ask tax payers to drop their information off, email that information, mail it in, bring it in and drop it off, wait in your car come back.

So it's going to be a little... a little different this year."

"larrisons" is not accepting walk-ins... but there could be special cases.

"we have a lot of out of town people who come from indy or evansville so unless they call first there not going to know so we may have to make an exception."

Perkins says it was challenging to do his job when the pandemic first hit in march.

"well a lot of businesses were shut down mid march through the end of june and of course when there shut down there's no payroll there's no accounting work less tax work there's no sales tax so it impacted us to a point."

Even with all these uncertainties and changes..

He says all his clients have had a good attitude and he's ready to help them again.

"i know the mask thing is inconvenient but nobodys really complained about it so, everyone has been real understanding and we've had real good luck with our clientale so hopefully that continues this year."

//////// you must file your tax returns by april 15th of this year.

Coming up for you at 6..

I'll tell you how you can claim the stimulus on your returns.

Back over to you.

///////