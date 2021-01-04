Multiple Crashes along Florida Interstate

Occurred on September 10, 2020 / Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USAInfo from Licensor: "We were on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale.

Drizzling rain.

Cruising along and then everything exploded!

Cars spinning and smashing all around.

I accelerated and decelerated to try and stay in the middle of the tornado of events.

Just when I thought it was ending and we somehow didn't get hit the white van gets crushed by the cement truck.

Pieces of the white van rained down on our truck and when the truck carrying dry cement hit the giant sign pole it split in half creating a cloud of dry cement which covered our wet truck.

No injuries that we know of.

We got out untouched.

Look closely in the beginning and see the State Trooper working a previous accident on the divider wall and almost gets smashed."