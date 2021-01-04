NCAA March Madness to take place in Indianapolis

This case.

Huge news from college basketball for indianapolis today.

The n-c- double "a" announced the men's postseason basketball tournament will be hosted in indianapolis and surrounding areas.

N-c- double "a" officials say it will be a "highly controlled" environment during the covid-19 pandemic.

News 10's dominic miranda explains how they'll try to keep athletes safe.

After the nation was deprived of the ncaa tournament in 2020... indiana will be the sole host of march madness in 20-21.

Ncaa officials say this will be historic... and a monumental effort to host what would be the largest "bubble-like" attempt by any major sport during the pandemic.

A local health partner in indianapolis will handle testing for all players...coaches..

Staffers...officials...and any other personnel connected to the event.

The announcment did not specify the frequency of testing.... but ncaa officials are saying this will be a "highly controlled environment".

Marion county officials have approved the ncaa's plan and protocols.

Teams will stay on dedicated hotel floors and abide by social distancing throughout their time in the tournament.

Despite only a limited amount of family members being allowed to watch games.... one indianapolis native i spoke with thinks this is a great opportunity for all fans in the hoosier state.

"hopefully... i know right now they aren't allowing fans or spectators or anyone...but hopefully that will change by the time the tournament comes around and people from terre haute and other drivable areas around indianapolis can make the drive and attend some basketball games."

Obviously a huge announcement for the hoosier state.

Now stick around... sports director rick semmler will have everything you need to know about where games will be played coming up in sports.

In the newsroom i'm dominic miranda news 10.