Bird flu strain detected in dead crows in 3 districts of MP

More than hundreds of crows have died in three districts of Madhya Pradesh in past one week.

Mandsaur, alone has reported deaths of more than 200 crows.

When sent for sampling, a strain of the H5N8 avian flu has been detected in the dead crows.

Of these, most of the crows have been found dead in the Mandsaur district court premises.