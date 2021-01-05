Jackson County School District looks ahead to the next semester

Students in the Jackson County School District return to school tomorrow and the district’s superintendent sat down with News 25’s Grant Chighizola this afternoon to discuss his priorities for 2021.

2,733 total cases and 83 deaths- - students in the jackson county- school district return to - school tomorrow, and the- district's superintendent - sat down with news 25's grant - chighizola this afternoon to- - - discuss his priorities for 2021- - after making it through a fall- semester unlike any other due - the challenges presented by - covid-19, jackson county school- superintendent dr. john - strycker is eager to begin the- next half of the school year.

- sot-dr. john strycker - "i'm proud of our school community for supporting us,- because that will pay - - - - off not only this year and next- semester, but in to the future- that our kids really didn't - miss a beat."

99 percent of students in the - district have returned to a - traditional learning format, an- strycker says he's been in- contact with singing river- health system regarding the - number of covid vaccines needed- for teachers and staff.

- sot-john strycker - "i like the communication from the hospital...from singing - river because - it was very, it wasn't in - general, it wasn't very - philosophical, it was 'what is- - - - your count?'

'how many employee- do you have?'

And i got the - number to them, so that was - encouraging to me that we're- talking about numbers.

In other- words, lets get - on this."

The district is also moving - forward with non-pandemic - related improvements, most- notably the planning of a - bond issue for facility - improvements at schools - following studies done over the- past few months.- sot-john strycker - "that data shows us that we do need to make facility - improvements, again - it's based on need, and so we'r- looking at...it's tough for me- to put a number out - there but it'll be a- multi-million dollar bond that- - - - we feel will be going to the- taxpayers in possibly may."

But for now, the big goals for- the semester are getting high - school seniors across the stage- with no delays and giving all - students a sense of normalcy.

- sot-john strycker - - - "we've already set dates with the coliseum, so we do plan on- holding those - graduations certainly adhering- to the rules of the coliseum, - but you know that would - fall under what i was talking - about.

Normalcy for the kids, - - - that's very important for us, - especially those seniors.

- in vancleave, grant chighizola,- news