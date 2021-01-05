INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WLFI)-Monday was the first day of the Legislative session for the Indiana Genera

Monday was the first day of the Legislative session for the Indiana General assembly, where COVID-19 safety protocols were in full effect.

For the indiana general assembly.

I talked with local lawmakers about how the first day went amid covid-19 and the many changes they saw due to the pandemic.

Covid-19 safety protocols were in full effect at the indiana statehouse on monday as the legislative session kicked off.

"i was very impressed both by the senators on both sides of the aisle on how serious they are taking covid and how serious their responsibility is to respect others."-alting.

The senate is convening in its normal area of the statehouse but will be spread out on the chambers floor with two-fifths of the body seated in the upstairs gallery.

As for members of the house, they are convening not in their normal chambers.

"we are in a very large conference room in the government center south.

And we are at individual tables giving us about 6 feet of social distancing space."-campbell other changes include how often law makers will meet.

"we are only going to be meeting in session 1 time a week versus three times a week which would be in a normal session and then the committees will meet."-campbell.

While that change may cause delays one issue lawmakers were quick to address was business protections for covid-19.

However..

Senator ron alting says that bill will do more than help businesses.

"it's also for school corporations in indiana and universities.

It's something that is needed to protect our school corporations and so forth it's a long laundry list of entities that this protects."- alting while democrats are focusing on fully funding schools and making covid relief dollars are going to businesses that need it..

Safety at the state house does remain a priority..

Even though some say not all lawmakers are following proper protocol.

"through out the state house there are several people that are not wearing masks even thought the governors mandate would be covering that area it's definitely not being enforced.

If a lawmaker tests positive for covid-19, they must let the speaker of the house know and they are advised to quarantine..

But their positive case will not be made public.

However..

Lawmakers will have to cast their votes in person.

If they have covid or are quarantined during the time of a vote they will not be able to take part in the decision.

Chief meteorologist