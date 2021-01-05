We Need to Talk About Kevin Movie (2011) - Tilda Swinton, John C. Reilly, Ezra Miller

We Need to Talk About Kevin Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A suspenseful and gripping psychological thriller, Lynne Ramsay’s WE NEED TO TALK ABOUT KEVIN explores the fractious relationship between a mother and her evil son.

Tilda Swinton, in a bracing, tour-de-force performance, plays the mother, Eva, as she contends for 15 years with the increasing malevolence of her first-born child, Kevin (Ezra Miller).

Based on the best-selling novel of the same name, WE NEED TO TALK ABOUT KEVIN explores nature vs.

Nurture on a whole new level as Eva's own culpability is measured against Kevin's innate evilness.

Ramsay's masterful storytelling simultaneously combines a provocative moral ambiguity with a satisfying and compelling narrative, which builds to a chilling, unforgettable climax.