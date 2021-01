India has 4 depots, 37 vaccine stores: Health Ministry

As the government gears up for massive COVID-19 vaccination drive in India, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on January 5 briefed the media over the storage capacity in the country.

In a press conference in Delhi, he said, "There are 4 primary vaccine stores called Government Medical Store Department (GMSD) located in Karnal, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata and there are 37 vaccine stores in the country.

They store vaccines in bulk and distribute further."