2021 NCAA Men’s March Madness will be played entirely in Indiana

The NCAA announced Monday that all 67 men’s basketball tournament games including the Final Four will be played entirely in Indiana in a bid to keep the marquee event from being called off for a second consecutive year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Will be held in indiana.governor officially announcing earlier today...indianapolis will have division one games.evansville division two.and fort wayne will have d-3.games will be played in lucas oil stadium and banks life fieldhouse... along with others... for the division one championship.

Family members of players will be allowed to attend those division one games... but fan attendance is still up in the air.more on that in a bit.

Holcomb in a release said iquote 'indiana is a basketball state... with our deep commitment to pubic health strong infrastructure and hisotir facilities...i have no doubt that this year's tournaments will be among the best we've