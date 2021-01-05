Rural counties receive first round of Covid-19 vaccine

As covid cases go up in rural areas, they're also getting their first doses of the vaccine.

Kq2's danielle sachse tells us that both andrew county and clinton county have received 100 doses each of the moderna covid-19 vaccine ... and health officials say they adminstered the vaccine to medical workders and health departments among their communities... <<<(reporting, danielle sachse) sot: "i mean, there's hope this is the first tiny step in a pathway out of this,a sign of hope has arrived to andrew county.sot: jayne white: so this is like the end, right?

Like, we kind of hope that this is you know, it's been a long year."over in clinton county, the health department is still in the procces of giving the vaccine... sot: "we're kind of plugging the holes, so to speak, we will probably be done with that 100 doses, i would, it looks like tomorrow.

So that actually was is within a 10 day window of the window received."

Outside of the local health departments, long-term care facilities are in-line to receive the vaccine...the long wait finally coming to an end....sot: jayne white: "and i know right now they're working with nursing homes and getting those covered, and that's through the federal program.

Both of our nursing homes in andrew county are set for their vaccination."

Coordinating the proccess also come with challengessot: "from a logistical side, this is kind of a challenge."sot: "there are 10 doses in a vial and you have six hours to use it from when you like, pop the top on it."sot: "and so when you do that, you want to make sure that you have 10 people lined up from the perspective of lining people up in groups of 10 so that we can vaccinate them, that's a little bit of a challenge and ensuring they're there within a six hour window" sot: "at the end of the day, we're not going to let the vaccine go to waste."the first group may be complete, but health officials say now it's time to play the waiting game...sot: "i think that the question is is when will we have enough vaccine in the state or even in the us to be able to move to the next tiers it takes lots of doses to get just to your one eight covered."

> moderna's second vaccine shot is to be taken 28 days after receiving the first.

Both andrew and clinton county are waiting to receive the second vaccine.

As they need to administor those shots by th end of january.

Reporting in