Breanna Taylor Officer Hearing 1/5/2021

Cosgrove is charged with failing to properly identify a target and James for lying about how he got information for the report he wrote.

Officers involved in the Breanna Taylor shooting will appear in Termination Court on Monday.

Both men were expected to appear for their termination hearings monday..

According to the acting police chief for the louisville metro police department... cosgrove is being fired for quote: "failing to properly identify a target"... and jaynes -- for lying about how he got information about taylor in the search warrant he wrote..

Taylor was killed in march by officers executing a narcotics search warrant.

