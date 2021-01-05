Will Trump Be Prosecuted?

Will Pres.

Donald Trump be prosecuted over his pressuring the Georgia Secretary of State to help him win the election?

Trump was caught red-handed, on tape, attempting to strong arm Brad Raffensperger into inventing votes to tip the election.

Business Insider says the President should be prosecuted.

"We cannot be so numbed by Trump's corruption and abuse of power to let this pass without consequence." It's either that or accept Richard Nixon's adage "When the president does it, that means that it is not illegal."