Beabadoobee Talks Alanis Morissette Inspiration

Get to know British-Filipino singer-songwriter Beatrice Laus, better known as Beabadoobee, who has been making major waves since her 2017 breakthrough hit "Coffee", which has over 15 million streams. Now, the 20-year-old is here with her indie-pop debut album 'Fake It Flowers' and tells ET Canada's Keshia Chante about drawing inspiration from Canadian icon Alanis Morissette.