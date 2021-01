Experts Urge More Research Into COVID-19's Long-Term Effects On Brain Health

It's been widely noted that survivors of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 may suffer neurological damage long after other symptoms survive.

It's believed that this brain damage isn't caused by the virus, but rather by the body's immune response to it.

Now, UPI reports an international group of researchers has called for studies to explore the potential long-term effects of COVID-19 on the brain.